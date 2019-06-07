|
BADDERS WILLIAM JOHN
On June 6, 2019, William John "Fuzzy" Badders, 63, of McCandless Township, passed away peacefully. Survived by his father, James R. Badders; siblings, James E. (Susan) Badders of Washington, PA, Donna J. Ellison of Millvale, and Richard A. (Donna L.) Badders of Washington, PA; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Jean A. Badders. Friends received Sunday 1-5 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held Monday, 10 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019