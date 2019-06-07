Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM BADDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JOHN BADDERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM JOHN BADDERS Obituary
BADDERS WILLIAM JOHN

On June 6, 2019, William John "Fuzzy" Badders, 63, of McCandless Township, passed away peacefully. Survived by his father, James R. Badders; siblings, James E. (Susan) Badders of Washington, PA, Donna J. Ellison of Millvale, and Richard A. (Donna L.) Badders of Washington, PA; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Jean A. Badders. Friends received Sunday 1-5 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held Monday, 10 a.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now