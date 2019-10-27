|
FAGEN WILLIAM "BILL" JOHN
Age 81, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019, as the result of a long hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer. Born May 15, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA, Bill was the son of Saul and Alice Fagen. William was no stranger to hard work. Since he was a young boy, he had a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. He had a wallpaper hanging business, a drywall company, and even a stint in the hair profession. He worked his last several years of full-time employment alongside his brother, Jack Fagen, at Fagen's Building Centers. William touched many lives throughout his personal and professional endeavors. He was an avid reader, financially savvy, quick with a joke, and ready with a warm embrace; a very generous and loyal man. William will most fondly be remembered by his family and friends for his great humor and witty spirit, his strong convictions, and his great capacity to connect with others. He will be missed by many and remembered fondly. He was loved. In addition to his children, Jamie Teasdale and Lawrence Fagen, surviving are his brother Robert; his grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his long-time friend-traveling companion-confidant, Ilene Fagen; and of course, his beloved Junior (his four-legged son). Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Saul and Alice, and his older brother, Jack. The family is planning a celebration of life ceremony to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019