KOMORA, JR. WILLIAM JOHN "BILL"

Age 58, suddenly, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, of Spring Garden. Beloved husband of 36 years to Dee (Mravintz); loving father of William (Ashley) Komora III, KD Komora, and Daniel (Denice) Komora; Grandpap of Airi, Little Will, and Quinton; brother of Darlene, Mary, Helen, Val, and the late Robin Dee. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Bill was the former owner of Bill's Produce in the Strip and lifetime member of the Elks #339. His beloved job was sorting trash for the Pittsburgh Pirates Green Team. Visitation Wednesday 2-7 p.m. with Blessing Service Thursday 10 a.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.