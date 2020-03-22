Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM JOHN "JESSE" (BILL) KRAINAK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRAINAK WILLIAM (BILL) JOHN "JESSE" On Friday, March 20, 2020, William (Bill) John Krainak "Jesse", age 94, of Venetia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ida (nee Caputo), his children, William, Karen Tomczyk (Tom), Donna Bobak (Paul), Deborahann Sachini (Clifford) and Janet, along with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as longtime, close family friends, Deborah Kaminiski and Dennis Schulte. He is survived by his brother, Charles Krainak, preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. and Mary (nee Kosmach) Krainak, his siblings, Joseph, Edward, Helen Sekinger, Agnes Donnelly and Richard. Bill was born on May 12, 1925, in Pittsburgh. He served in the United States Navy during WWII as a Yeoman 2nd class. Following his discharge from the Navy, Bill met the love of his life, Ida Caputo. They married in 1948 and created a beautiful, loving family together. Soon after, Bill obtained his Mortuary Science degree while working for Eastman Kodak. He had an eclectic career which included pharmaceutical sales and managing the Camera and Card Shop. During his time managing the card shop, he met Ray Phillips and together they founded the funeral home partnership, Phillips and Krainak, where he gently cared for the deceased and their families. After ending his careers as a funeral director and camera and card shop manager, Bill eased into retirement with Mercer. He was an outgoing, charismatic man who could easily make a friend from a stranger in a matter of seconds. He had an uncanny memory for family history (both his own and Ida's) and often his grandchildren would press him for details to complete our family story. Throughout Bill's life, he was a faithful Catholic who participated in church choirs, served as an usher, taught religious education, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 491, reaching the highest rank of Grand Knight. He loved to garden, play the piano, and watch the Pirates and Steelers. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Due to the current restrictions from the global pandemic, the funeral will be limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org.

