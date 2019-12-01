|
PATTERSON, SR. WILLIAM JOHN "BILL"
Age 88, passed away November 30, 2019. Born on October 14, 1931. Beloved son of John and Agnes Patterson. Preceded in death by Dolores (Dollie) after 65 years of marriage. Caring father of Kathy (Gregg) Rexroad, Debbie (Doug) Miller, Cindy (Kevin) Campbell, Bill (Kris) Patterson; proud grandfather to Selena, Kevin Jr., Kellen, Ashlee, Mallory, Kirk, Derek and Korey; great-grandfather of eleven. Preceded in death by his brother Jack. Bill served in the National Guard and worked for Eazor Express for over 20 years and retired as the Terminal Manager. After retirement, he enjoyed working as a part-time bus driver for Baldwin School District. Bill was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed supporting all their activities. He was a dedicated youth baseball coach, founder/head coach of the Shannon Shamrock's youth football team, and West Allegheny youth football coach. Friends will be received 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill's name to help save youth sports in our area. Send donations to: DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, Sports Matters, c/o Bill Patterson Memorial Fund, 345 Court Street, Coraopolis, PA 15108. www.sportsmatters.org / Sign online registry at cieslaktatko.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019