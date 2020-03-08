SWOPE WILLIAM JOHN

William John Swope, age 62, of Upper Burrell Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with his wife by his side. Bill was the beloved husband of Pamela (McKenzie) Swope; loving father of Courtney (Gary) Cannon and Julie Swope; adoring grandfather of McKenzie Nicole Cannon; son of Rea Stokes Feldman and the late William Edward Swope; brother of James (Gay) Swope and Dorothy (Joel) Eisenberg; uncle of Brian Eisenberg and Ashley Eisenberg; also survived by his father-in-law Jay McKenzie and brother-in-law Randy (Chris) McKenzie. Bill was a Certified Public Accountant for many years, and an active member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants where he served as chapter Treasurer and President. He was also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Bill was active on various charitable boards and advisory committees. In addition, he was a member of the Dallas Lodge No. 231. A private service was held on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Contributions in his memory may be made to the William J. and Pamela Swope Trust for the benefit of Julie A. Swope or gofundme at https://www.gofundme.com/f/vsfuz4 for the care of Julie A. Swope. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.