Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
WILLIAM JOHN WASKO


1953 - 2020
WILLIAM JOHN WASKO Obituary
WASKO WILLIAM JOHN

William (Bill) John Wasko, age 66, on Thursday January 30th, 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and sons at his side. Born in 1953 to the late Charles Wasko and Audrey Wasko (Trnosky), he was a lifelong resident of Bethel Park in the neighborhood of Mine 3 along with his beloved wife of 35 years, Lori Wasko (Doleno); devoted father to his two sons, William C. (Amber) Wasko and Joseph G. Wasko; adored Pap Pap to Emily Audrey Wasko; Respected Brother to Charles G. (Linda) Wasko of West York, PA, Karen (Mike) Sutton of Tega Cay, SC, David (Elaine) Wasko of Finleyville, PA, Daniel (Ruth) Wasko of Bethel Park, PA. A hard worker, Bill proudly drove tractor trailer for D. Ali and retired from J.F. Lomma Trucking. Bill was a man who was always ready to help anyone who needed it, even a stranger. He always had a story to share which everyone enjoyed. A very caring man, he touched a lot of lives and will be sorely missed. In addition to his immediate family, Bill leaves behind many admiring nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
