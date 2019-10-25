|
ARTHUR WILLIAM JOSEPH
Passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Son of the late Edward Joseph and Sarah Elizabeth (Watson) Arthur; preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Koran) Arthur; survived by brother, John (Geri) Arthur; daughters, Christine Arthur and Jeanette (Brian) Sinyangwe; grandchildren, Kadia and Asher Sinyangwe. On Sunday, October 27, 2019, please join us in celebrating William's life at the Moose Lounge from 2-6 p.m., 312 Arch St., Verona, PA 15147. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to William's grandchildren, Kadia and Asher, for their higher education. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019