Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moose Lounge
312 Arch St.
Verona, PA
WILLIAM JOSEPH ARTHUR Obituary
ARTHUR WILLIAM JOSEPH

Passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Son of the late Edward Joseph and Sarah Elizabeth (Watson) Arthur; preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Koran) Arthur; survived by brother, John (Geri) Arthur; daughters, Christine Arthur and Jeanette (Brian) Sinyangwe; grandchildren, Kadia and Asher Sinyangwe. On Sunday, October 27, 2019, please join us in celebrating William's life at the Moose Lounge from 2-6 p.m., 312 Arch St., Verona, PA 15147. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to William's grandchildren, Kadia and Asher, for their higher education. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
