CHERNOSKY, SR. WILLIAM JOSEPH "BILL"

Age 87, of Butler, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on September 16, 2019, at his residence. He survived by two sons, William (Donna) Chernosky, Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA, and Edward (Stacy) Chernosky of Chatham, NJ; two daughters, Ruth Ann (Keith) Ondrik of Pittsburgh, PA, and Lynda (James) Reich of Butler, PA; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, John (Jack) Chernosky of Pittsburgh, PA; and sister, Catherine Besterman of Pittsburgh, PA. Friends will be received  on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 124 East North Street, Butler, PA 16001. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 128 North McKean Street, Butler, PA 16001. Online condolences may be given at www.thompson-miller.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
