WILLIAM JOSEPH ERNST Jr.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Dear father of Deborah (John) Smith, Donna (John) Forster, William J. (Deborah) Ernst, III, Charles (Tina) Ernst and Melanie (Brian) Wockenfuss. Also survived by twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his lifelong friend and mother to his children, Cindy (Gaga) Pennington. Beloved son of the late William and Marcella Ernst. Brother of Rena Green, Marcella Nourse, James Ernst and the late Elaine Oliver. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church, 1760 Pine Hollow Road, (Kennedy Twp.) McKees Rocks, PA 15136 with a luncheon to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please view the families online guestbook: 


www.musmannofh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
