NEUSCH WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age 88, of Ross Township went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Bill was the loving husband for 65 years of Betty Ann (Henrich) Neusch; father of Michael William Neusch (wife Cheryl Lynn Neusch) of Cheat Lake, WV; grandfather of Michael Gregory Neusch of San Diego and Rebecca Lynn (Neusch) Anstey (husband Matt Anstey) and great-grandfather of Charlotte Lynn Anstey and Daniel James Anstey of Arlington Virginia. Sisters: M. Jean Binder, Barbara Neusch, Rita Page. Brothers: Tom Neusch, Jack Neusch, Dick Neusch. Brother-in-law: Bill Bittner of Butler.....and his dog Riley. Bill Neusch was a Korean War Veteran, a graduate of North Catholic High School, and worked for Bell Telephone (now Verizon) for nearly 40 years. He was also an amateur astronomer and enjoyed playing volleyball and tennis throughout his long life. A memorial service in celebration of Bill's life will be held at West View United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16th. A reception will immediately follow in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's Honor to West View United Methodist Church, Princeton & Center Avenues, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 where Bill was an active member for over 60 years. Please offer your condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com. Bill Neusch was a truly remarkable man who enriched all who knew him. We will see him again in heaven!