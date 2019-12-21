|
YUROCHKO, JR. WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age 70, of Pittsburgh, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Ilena Yurochko; loving father of William Ray Joseph and Stephan Patrick Yurochko; dear brother of Beverly (Thomas) Fallon, Dennis (Rhoda Dankowsky) Yurochko, and the late Joyce Zuban; brother-in-law of Eary Ott, Aleta Weakland, and Bruce (Mary) Ott. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bill was a proud Navy Veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Sat. Dec. 28, 2019 2-8 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. 412-531-4000. Services and inurnment private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019