KALUPANOV WILLIAM "BILL"
Age 82, of Munhall, PA, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Husband for 54 years to wife, Margaret "Peggy"; loving father of Bill, Brian and Kyra (Stephen) Legg; adored grandfather of Griffin and Vivienne Legg; brother of Barbara Yonkovitz, Robert, Thomas (Bernadette Zeok) and Nancy (Robert) Kranack. Bill graduated from Homestead High School in 1955 and California University of PA in Industrial Arts, class of 1962. Bill served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1969. He taught at Steel Valley High School for 26 years and worked for the Union Railroad for 33 years. He had many interests: woodworking, building, photography, printing and designing posters, gardening, growing orchids, cooking and giving visitors historical tours of Pittsburgh. He was a Life Time Member of the Orchid Society of Western PA, serving in capacity of Co. President (2002-2003). He was also a member of Epsilon Pi Tau Fraternity in Industrial Arts. Bill loved to follow the daily ups and downs of the stock market and initiate discussions with others about it. He traveled throughout the United States (all 50), and a good portion of Europe. Family and friends received Wednesday 7-9 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Therese of Lisieux Church, Munhall. Please share your memories and condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019