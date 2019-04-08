Home

WILLIAM KATRIN Obituary
KATRIN WILLIAM

Peacefully on April 5, 2019, Bill, age 65, of Oakland. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette (Joyner); loving father of Michael and Robert Joyner and William (Melissa) Katrin; grandfather of Demi and Haley Levandosky; brother of Frank (Sylbia) Katrin, Helen Collum, and Mary Ann Browne. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era. A private Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. Please visit Bill's memorial website at elachko.com. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
