KATRIN WILLIAM
Peacefully on April 5, 2019, Bill, age 65, of Oakland. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette (Joyner); loving father of Michael and Robert Joyner and William (Melissa) Katrin; grandfather of Demi and Haley Levandosky; brother of Frank (Sylbia) Katrin, Helen Collum, and Mary Ann Browne. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era. A private Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. Please visit Bill's memorial website at elachko.com. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019