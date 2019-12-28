|
ATKINSON II COL. WILLIAM L.
Age 82, of Kennedy Twp., passed peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, after enjoying the holidays with his family. Beloved husband of Patricia Ann (Garvey); loving father of Patricia Diaz, William L. Atkinson III (Victoria Lynn) and Linda Maloney (Tom); Pappy of Carlos, Kristy (Steve), Luis (Jen), Tom (Julie) and Mary Jo (Patrick); Great-Grand Pappy of Lorelai, Thiago, Izzy, Mateo, Rico and Ellie; brother of Ed and Tony Atkinson (Jayne); also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends whose lives he touched. Family will receive friends 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. MONDAY, December 30, 2019, at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. TUESDAY in St. Malachy Church. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. He was a proud 30-year member of the 171st Air Refueling Wing. mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019