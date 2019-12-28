Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for William Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Atkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Atkinson Obituary
ATKINSON II COL. WILLIAM L.

Age 82, of Kennedy Twp., passed peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, after enjoying the holidays with his family. Beloved husband of Patricia Ann (Garvey); loving father of Patricia Diaz, William L. Atkinson III (Victoria Lynn) and Linda Maloney (Tom); Pappy of Carlos, Kristy (Steve), Luis (Jen), Tom (Julie) and Mary Jo (Patrick); Great-Grand Pappy of Lorelai, Thiago, Izzy, Mateo, Rico and Ellie; brother of Ed and Tony Atkinson (Jayne); also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends whose lives he touched. Family will receive friends 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. MONDAY, December 30, 2019, at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. TUESDAY in St. Malachy Church. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. He was a proud 30-year member of the 171st Air Refueling Wing. mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -