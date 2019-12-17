|
BAKER WILLIAM L.
Age 87, of Shaler Twp., on Dec. 15, 2019. Husband of the late Marjorie A. Baker; father of Carol Davis (Gregory), John C. Baker (Yvonne), and Joan Avolio (Pasquale); grandfather of Kevin, Bethany, Cole, Christopher, Juliano, and Adrianna; great-grandfather of John, Luke, Hunter, and Charles; brother of Robert Baker, Isabelle, Sr. Raphael Baker OSB, and the late Henry Baker, Mary Agnes Baer, Margaret Pavlik, and Jane Baker; son of the late Leroy and Mary Baker. Bill attended four years of seminary in Girard, PA, four years of seminary college in Techne, IL, Duquesne University and University of Pittsburgh. He taught at North Catholic prior to Shaler where he spent 33 years as a teacher and administrator for Shaler Area School District. William's family would like to thank the staff at Rosecrest Assisted Living, Concordia at Rebecca Residence, and Good Samaritan Hospice for their compassionate care. Visitation Wed. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Attn: Leslie Dunn, MPH, ADRC Administrator, University of Pittsburgh, UMPC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop St., Pgh., 15213-2582. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019