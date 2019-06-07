Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
WILLIAM L. BANN

WILLIAM L. BANN Obituary
BANN WILLIAM L.

Age 93, of Shaler Township, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 4, 2019. Born to Edward and Catherine Gralish Bann on January 13, 1926, he was the beloved husband of the late Jeanne Vaughan Bann; loving father of William M. (Patty) Bann, Kathleen (Tom) Figurski and Lawrence Bann; proud grandfather of Amy Bann, Lt. Col. Brian Bann, USMC, Lt. Col. David USMC (Joy) Bann, Michael Bann, Caitlin (Art) Manzano, Matthew Figurski and Eric Figurski; great-grandfather of Kai, Noah, Chase and Joshua Bann. He grew up on the Northside of Pittsburgh, attended St. Peter's grade school and North Catholic high school.  He enlisted in the Navy at age 17. A WW II veteran, he served from August 1943 to March 1946 on a number of Naval ships as a Gunner's Mate. He was at Normandy on D-Day and he also served in the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Pacific war theaters. He worked at the Pittsburgh Press/Post Gazette as a Pressman for 40 years and retired in 1992. His passions in life were loving his family, golfing with family and friends, celebrating his Irish heritage and rooting for Notre Dame and Pittsburgh sports teams. He was beloved for his Sunday morning "Breakfast with Bill" and putting his grandkids "on the payroll" while they were in college. Bill was known for his great sense of humor and for constantly being on the move. All that knew him joked that he was "always in a hurry, going nowhere fast." Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a in his honor.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
