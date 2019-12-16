Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
WILLIAM FARRELL
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
WILLIAM L. FARRELL Jr.

FARRELL, JR. WILLIAM L.

Age 71, of Lawrenceville, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Loving father of Jill A. (Barry) Long, William L. (Debbi) Farrell III and Christopher J. (Ashley) Farrell; eight grandchildren; son of the late William L. and Wilma M. Farrell, Sr.; sister of Denise Bilka, the late Margaret "Peggy" (Edward) Michalski and Charlene (Jack) Frasco; also survived by nieces and nephews. Bill was a retired Industrial Design Instructor at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and at LaRoche University. He also worked for many years as an architect. Bill was a recipient of the Pennsylvania Association of Private School Administrators Teacher of the Year Award. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid runner and cyclist. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
