METZ WILLIAM L., Sr.
Suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, of Sheridan and formerly of Soho. Beloved husband of Karen Fryz Metz,; father of William L. Metz, Jr. (Lauren), Christopher Metz, Nicholas Metz and Janet Metz; grandfather of Liam and Aubrey Metz; brother of Raymond G. Metz (Patty); son of the late Agnes and Raymond Metz; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill retired in 2005 after serving for 30 years as a Corrections Officer at the Allegheny County Jail. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Saturday and Sunday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Monday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019