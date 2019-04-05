Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
WILLIAM L. METZ Sr.

WILLIAM L. METZ Sr. Obituary
METZ WILLIAM L., Sr.

Suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, of Sheridan and formerly of Soho. Beloved husband of Karen Fryz Metz,; father of William L. Metz, Jr. (Lauren), Christopher Metz, Nicholas Metz and Janet Metz; grandfather of Liam and Aubrey Metz; brother of Raymond G. Metz (Patty); son of the late Agnes and Raymond Metz; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill retired in 2005 after serving for 30 years as a Corrections Officer at the Allegheny County Jail. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Saturday and Sunday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Monday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral 10 a.m.


freyvogelfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
