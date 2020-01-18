|
PAULEY WILLIAM L.
Of South Park, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 37 years to Colleen Pauley; loving father of Ryan (Stephanie), Jordan (Melissa) and Justin (Shannon) Pauley; cherished grandfather of angel Scarlett, Eliana, Jaina, and Lucas; son of Emma Jane and the late Henry Pauley; son-in-law of Nancy and the late John Qualters; brother of Cheryl Pauley; brother-in-law of John (Nancy) Qualters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received Sunday, 4-7 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his memory to Scarlett Lillian Pauley Foundation, scarlettsfoundation.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020