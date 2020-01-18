Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM PAULEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM L. PAULEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM L. PAULEY Obituary
PAULEY WILLIAM L.

Of South Park, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 37 years to Colleen Pauley; loving father of Ryan (Stephanie), Jordan (Melissa) and Justin (Shannon) Pauley; cherished grandfather of angel Scarlett, Eliana, Jaina, and Lucas; son of Emma Jane and the late Henry Pauley; son-in-law of Nancy and the late John Qualters; brother of Cheryl Pauley; brother-in-law of John (Nancy) Qualters; also survived by nieces and nephews.  Family and friends will be received Sunday, 4-7 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his memory to Scarlett Lillian Pauley Foundation, scarlettsfoundation.org. 


www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -