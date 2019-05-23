Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WILLIAM L. RICHARDS

WILLIAM L. RICHARDS Obituary
RICHARDS WILLIAM L.

Age 82, of West Mifflin, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith A. (Cunningham); loving father of Linda S. Richards (Sylvia Anderson) of Duquesne, Paula Biggs of West Mifflin and Augie Serrano of FL; brother-in-law of Veronica Richards of Elizabeth Twp. and Bernadette Richards of West Mifflin; brother of the late Jean Bridges, Jack, Emery, Charles, Clarence (Lou), Donald and Kenneth; grandfather of Sarah Diaz (Rashid Todd), Jade Star and Jeremy Anderson. Bill was a member of Walnut Grove Assembly of God in West Mifflin, retired Motor inspector/ electrician for U.S. Steel Irwin Works and a U.S. Army veteran. Friends received on Thursday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be in Walnut Grove Assembly of God on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Monongahela Cemetery with full Military Honors. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
