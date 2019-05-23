RICHARDS WILLIAM L.

Age 82, of West Mifflin, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith A. (Cunningham); loving father of Linda S. Richards (Sylvia Anderson) of Duquesne, Paula Biggs of West Mifflin and Augie Serrano of FL; brother-in-law of Veronica Richards of Elizabeth Twp. and Bernadette Richards of West Mifflin; brother of the late Jean Bridges, Jack, Emery, Charles, Clarence (Lou), Donald and Kenneth; grandfather of Sarah Diaz (Rashid Todd), Jade Star and Jeremy Anderson. Bill was a member of Walnut Grove Assembly of God in West Mifflin, retired Motor inspector/ electrician for U.S. Steel Irwin Works and a U.S. Army veteran. Friends received on Thursday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be in Walnut Grove Assembly of God on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Monongahela Cemetery with full Military Honors. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.