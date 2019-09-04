Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SCHMIDT WILLIAM L.

On Monday, September 2, 2019, William L. Schmidt, age 62, of Bellevue. Beloved son of Mary Agnes (Gassner) Schmidt and the late William A. Schmidt, Jr.; also survived by second cousins. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus #1400 and the Catholic Alumni Club. Friends received Thursday 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Friday, 11:00 a.m. Memorials suggested to the Alzheimer's Association ().

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
