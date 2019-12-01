|
SCOTT WILLIAM L.
Age 86, of Carnegie, on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty L. Scott; loving father of Linda Smith (Ken), Nancy Russell (Robert), and Jeffrey Scott (Tim); brother of the late Eleanor Steffen and Edith Charles; also survived by five grandchildren, Michael Smith, Tiffany Talarico, Matthew Russell, Sean Russell and Jacob Semerod; and five great-grandchildren, Dustin O'Donnell, Madison Harmon, Trevor Russell, Jude Talarico and Emma Talarico. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, where funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. www.henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019