Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
WILLIAM L. SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT WILLIAM L.

Age 86, of Carnegie, on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty L. Scott; loving father of Linda Smith (Ken), Nancy Russell (Robert), and Jeffrey Scott (Tim); brother of the late Eleanor Steffen and Edith Charles; also survived by five grandchildren, Michael Smith, Tiffany Talarico, Matthew Russell, Sean Russell and Jacob Semerod; and five great-grandchildren, Dustin O'Donnell, Madison Harmon, Trevor Russell, Jude Talarico and Emma Talarico. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, where funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. www.henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
