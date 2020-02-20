Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
WILLIAM LAWSON MILLER

WILLIAM LAWSON MILLER Obituary
MILLER WILLIAM LAWSON

William Lawson Miller, age 93, formerly of Forest Hills and Apollo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Myrtle Jean (Jones) Miller; loving father of William E. (Chris), Gary L. (Cindy) and David M. (Jean) Miller; grandfather of thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, one late great-grandson and two great-great grandchildren; brother of Charles (Lois), Ronald (Valerie) and the late Elmer, John and Elaine. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Lawson proudly served in the US Navy during WWII, enlisting at the age of 16 and landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day at the age of 17 and was honorably discharged in 1946. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment with military funeral honors will follow in Riverview Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
