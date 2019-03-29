Home

Age 50, of Callery, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born on May 15, 1968 in Romeoville, IL, he was the son of the late William F. Littlemeyer, Sr. and Nancy Littlemeyer. Bill was a Christian man that would give everything he had to help someone in need. Known as "Mr. Fix-It," he enjoyed focusing on his work all day, every day. A proud pappy, Bill was happiest when he was spending time with his grandkids. He loved watching his grandson, David, play baseball and football. He also enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bill will be dearly missed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 27 years, Michelle McDade Littlemeyer, whom he married on September 28, 1991; his children, Elizabeth (Duane) Cerra and Bill Littlemeyer; and his grandchildren, David and Anna Cerra. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Patrick McDade. Friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 116 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
