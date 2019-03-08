Home

WILLIAM LUCAS DERNOVSEK Jr. Obituary
DERNOVSEK WILLIAM LUCAS, JR.

Age 92, of Sygan Hill, beloved husband of Dolores (Barufaldi) Dernovsek for 70 years; loving father of Kathy D. (Gary) Jaworski; cherished grandfather of Scott (Trish Davis), Jonathan (Jessica) and Brian (Lauren) Jaworski and great-grandfather of six; brother of John, Albin and Arthur Dernovsek and Esther Biearman.  A Veteran of World War II, William served proudly with the U.S. Army Air Corps.  He was a member of the Oakridge Flying Club and built scale model houses.  Family and friends received on Sunday on 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m., at St. Barbara Parish. Interment will be private. View and share condolences at:


warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
