COLEMAN, JR. WILLIAM LYLE
Age 85, of Saltsburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. He was born Wednesday, March 28, 1934 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late William L. and Dorothy Young Coleman, Sr. William graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1952 and received his bachelor's degree from Westminister College in 1961. Before his retirement, he was employed by the Pittsburgh Certified Public Accountants (Bachrach, Sanderbeck & Co.) from 1960-1964 and retired by Babcock & Wilcox in 1992. He was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the Vandergrift Presbyterian Church where is served as an Elder. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the American Legion, Treasurer of the Vandergrift Cemetery Association, Good Sam (camping) Club, the National Rifle Association, was an EMT for the Avonmore Lifesavers and the Upper Kiski Valley Medical & Health Authority. He enjoyed camping and learning about Civil War History. He is survived by his son, William L. Coleman III and his wife, Daryl and a grandson, William L. Coleman IV; his brothers, Jack H. Coleman and his wife, Louise, and David Y. Coleman and his wife, Nancy,; a sister, Nancy J. Bryson and her husband, Dan; sister-in-law, Jean Lynch; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, B. Jane Stoops Coleman. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, 195 Washington Ave., Vandergrift, Pa. 15690. Reverend F. Neal Galley will officiate. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, Pa. 15673. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019