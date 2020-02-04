Home

WILLIAM M. ADAMS Jr.

WILLIAM M. ADAMS Jr. Obituary
Age 74, of Bridgeville, on February 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Roberta (Terrell) Adams; loving father of Jennifer (Willie) Washington, Daniel Adams, Leigh Hill and the late James Adams; grandfather of Markell Adams, Elijah and Jaisen Hill and Josalyn Adams; brother of Phyllis Cole. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412) 221-3333, where a service will be held Thursday 1 p.m. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
