William M. Cameron Jr. Obituary
Age 75, formally of Wexford passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.  He was born August 2, 1943 in Murrysville, a son of the late William and Mary Clark (Stewart) Cameron.  He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan (Frick); and daughter, Christine. He was a member of Love of Christ, Lutheran Church, Mesa, AZ, a member of the Caledonian Society of AZ, and a volunteer at the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Airbase AZ. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, at 3 p.m., at Love of Christ, Lutheran Church Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the CAF at https://www.azcaf.org/support-us/ or Love of Christ Lutheran Church at http://www.loveofchristchurch.net/give/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
