Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-4422
William Cameron
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Love of Christ, Lutheran Church
Mesa, PA
William M. Cameron Jr.


William M. Cameron Jr. Obituary
CAMERON WILLIAM M., JR.

Age 75, formally of Wexford passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.  He was born August 2, 1943 in Murrysville, a son of the late William and Mary Clark (Stewart) Cameron.  He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan (Frick); and daughter, Christine. He was a member of Love of Christ, Lutheran Church, Mesa, AZ, a member of the Caledonian Society of AZ, and a volunteer at the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Airbase AZ. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, at 3 p.m., at Love of Christ, Lutheran Church Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the CAF at https://www.azcaf.org/support-us/ or Love of Christ Lutheran Church at http://www.loveofchristchurch.net/give/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
