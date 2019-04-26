|
|
GREER WILLIAM M.
Age 97, peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, of Carrick. Loving husband of Ruth (Mooney) Greer; devoted father of Tom (Beverly) Greer, Diane (Jeff) Lang, Bob (Cindy) Greer, and Jim (Bethanne) Greer; "Pap" of 11 grandchildren; and "Great-Pap" of 15 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Mildred, Wesley, and Peggy. Bill was a proud WWII Army Veteran. Contributions may be made McMurray Hills Manor, 249 W. McMurray Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. Visitation on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park, with full military honors.
boronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019