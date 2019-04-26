Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GREER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM M. GREER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM M. GREER Obituary
GREER WILLIAM M.

Age 97, peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, of Carrick. Loving husband of Ruth (Mooney) Greer; devoted father of Tom (Beverly) Greer, Diane (Jeff) Lang, Bob (Cindy) Greer, and Jim (Bethanne) Greer; "Pap" of 11 grandchildren; and "Great-Pap" of 15 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Mildred, Wesley, and Peggy. Bill was a proud WWII Army Veteran. Contributions may be made McMurray Hills Manor, 249 W. McMurray Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. Visitation on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park, with full military honors.


 boronfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now