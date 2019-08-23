|
MITSCH WILLIAM M.
Age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Harrisburg, NC. formerly of Canonsburg and Ingram. Beloved husband of Pam (Pallette) Mitsch; dear father of Mya, Emily, and Eli Mitsch; brother of Chuck (Kathy), Ed (Alison), Steve (Nori) Mitsch and Joyce (Gary) Gibson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Son of the late Chuck and Elaine (Jungling) Mitsch. Bill was a graduate of WV Wesleyan and soon after, began his career as a Mechanical Engineer with Siemens where he was employed for 28 years. He had a passion for cars and a love of classic rock but nothing compared to the love he had for family. If Bill wasn't busy working with his hands, you could find him at the Hockey rink or at a Cheerleader competition, cheering for his children. His infectious laugh and caring heart will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation SUNDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC. 165 Noble Ave. Crafton where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. MONDAY. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019