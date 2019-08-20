|
|
STEINKAMP WILLIAM M.
On his 71st birthday, August 17, 2019, of Mt. Oliver. Beloved husband of the late Susan "Daugherty" Steinkamp; son of the late George and Rosella Steinkamp; brother of Joseph (Bernadette), Thomas and the late George Steinkamp; cousin of Jane Boff, Ju Ju Romaniello and Faith Ann Stanko. No visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Moon Twp. Interment at a later date. Arrangements by HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019