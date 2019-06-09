Home

Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
WILLIAM MASUCCI

WILLIAM MASUCCI Obituary
MASUCCI WILLIAM

Age 59, of Mt. Washington, on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene Blasi Masucci; loving father of Brian and Kellee Masucci; devoted pappy of Sage-Michael, Mia Bella, and Vincenzo William Masucci; brother of Richard (Kay), Beverly (Chuck) Koerber, Marlene Bonner, Ronald (Nancy), Denise, Michael, Larry (Chris), Tony, David (Christie) and the late Linda Grilli, Mark, Dennis and Susan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, loving family and friends and his companion Malti-Poo, Angel. Visitations Monday and Tuesday  from 1-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Wednesday, 10 a.m. Please Meet at the Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery.  www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
