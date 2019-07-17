|
SLABE WILLIAM MATTHEW "BILL"
Age 86, of Concordia, Monroeville passed on July 10, 2019. Son of Andrew and Angela Slabe; brother of Robert and the late Donald (Dorothy survives) Slabe; uncle of Donald Slabe, Sandy Foster; and dearest friend of Jim Crossey and Ed Cloonan. Bill graduated from Braddock High School. After graduation he worked in a steel mill and served in the Army for three years as a small vehicle operator. He was an avid golfer who played in multiple states, bowler, enjoyed making his own greeting cards, and was a Pony League coach for many years. Services will be private and are entrusted to STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave., Pgh., PA 15212, 412-321-0495.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019