Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Cole Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
WILLIAM MICHAEL "BILL" WILSON

WILLIAM MICHAEL "BILL" WILSON Obituary
WILSON WILLIAM MICHAEL "BILL"

Age 79, of Swansea, MA passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 21, 2019.  Born in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of George Thomas Wilson and Helen Ernestine Mullen, Bill was a graduate of St. Mary of the Mount High School, where he was an altar boy, and where he met his wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann Slogan (1940-2017). In Pittsburgh, he worked as the General Manager of the Sheraton North and South Hotels and of Rolling Hills Country Club.  He is survived by his son, William Michael Wilson, Jr. (Randy Stowell) of Providence, RI; his daughters, Holly Ellen Wilson (Linda  Landry Wilson) of Lynchburg, VA, Amy Kathleen of Detroit, MI; five grandchildren; Parker, Amanda, Liam, Elizabeth and Katherine; one brother, Robert Emmett Wilson (Lois) of Cincinnati; and one sister, Mary Eileen Wilson of Pittsburgh; two siblings, George and Helen, having gone before him. The funeral will be held Friday at 9 a.m. from MONAHAN DRABBLE SHERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 230 Waterman Street, Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church, Cole Avenue, Providence at 10 a.m.  Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday from 5-7 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509 in honor of his beloved Sister Helen (Sr. Regina Maria, IHM) and the IHM sisters who cared for him. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
