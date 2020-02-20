|
MILLER WILLIAM
William "Bill" Miller, age 80, of Ross Township, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Louden) Miller; father of James (Corinne) Miller, Kenneth (Donna) Lieb, and the late Jeffrey Miller; grandfather of Lucas, Lauren, Jasmine, and Giavanni; brother of Garnet Ganzak and Jerry Miller. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15229, where a service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Bill managed and played on the "Miller's" softball team in North Park during the 80's and 90's. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020