HOCKENBERRY WILLIAM NAHAR
Of North Versailles, age 91, was born in Pitcairn, PA on July 9, 1928, died peacefully at his home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Preceded in death and separated only for a few months from his beloved wife, Gloria (Panico) Hockenberry who died on August 20, 2019. Loving father of Pamela Denise Hockenberry of North Versailles and Susan Leah (Raymond) Keyser of Mt. Pleasant. Dear grandfather of Andrew Koval and Leah Denise Koval of Pittsburgh; Miranda and Warren Keyser of Mt. Pleasant. Bill was a bow and violin maker. Since 1963 his craft was in repairing string instruments as well as making violins in his home. He also loved tropical fish and raised them in his home aquarium. Thus, from the violin and aquarium businesses evolved his business name, "Fiddles and Fishes". Prior to 1963, Bill taught night school at Pitt and he was a welder and fitter during WWII working on B-70 bombers. He also had been a model-maker for Fisher Scientific. There will not be a public visitation or service. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. www.laniganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020