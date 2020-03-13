BRIM, JR. WILLIAM O'NEIL

Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by family and entered Heaven's gates on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his parents. William O'Neil Brim, Sr. and Esther Pugh Brim. Bill was a graduate of Schenley High School in 1958, Duquesne University with a Bachelor's of Science in Music Education in 1962 then a Master's Degree in Music Education and Supervision in 1965. In 1962, Bill began teaching in the Pittsburgh Public School System. He taught Music, Band, and Chorus at various schools. In 1980, he earned a second Master's Degree in Administration from Banks Street College of Education in New York City. This enabled him to become Vice Principal of Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School. Later, he became Principal of North View Heights Elementary School, Greenfield Elementary School, Stevenson Elementary School and, finally, Greenway Middle School. Bill loved, and was committed to his students, coworkers, and career. Bill is survived by his wife, Sarah Bodnar Brim; his three children, Cheryl Brim, William III, David Brim; and his daughter-in-law, Lindsay Ament Brim; his grandchildren, Alana Brim and Cruz Brim; and a number of other loving relatives and friends. In keeping with his wishes, a private funeral service was held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at JONES FUNERAL HOME and Burial at Restland Memorial Park.