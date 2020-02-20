|
PEARCE, JR. WILLIAM O.
Formerly of Sharpsburg, PA, William O. Pearce, Jr., 66, died Friday, June 30, 2017 in Cape Coral, Florida. He was born February 19, 1951 to the late William O. Pearce, Sr. and Helen C. (Prager), previous owners of the Wm. O. Pearce Funeral Home, Pitcairn, PA. Survived by son, Brett W. Pearce, Maineville, OH and daughter, Mrs. Erin (Michael) Kara, Orlando, Florida. Arrangements by AFFORDABLE CREMATIONS AND HORIZON FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020