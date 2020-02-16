|
PERLIK WILLIAM OLIVER
William Oliver "Will" Perlik, 28, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born Thursday, January 23, 1992, in Pittsburgh, a son of Mickie and the late Pete Perlik. Left to cherish his memory, are his mother, Mickie Perlik; his sister, Raechel Perlik; his brother, Zachary Morece; his nephew, Liam Perlik; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many very close friends. Arrangements are private and under the direction of the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC. at Mt. Royal Cemetery, 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw, PA. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.kyperfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020