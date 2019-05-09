|
|
BARIE WILLIAM P.
Age 63, of Whitehall, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Loving father of Jessica Hulick; grandfather of Oszkar and Charlie; brother of Lynn Graham, Sharon Podvorec, Vincent Barie, Lori Schubert, Brian Barie, and John Barie; beloved uncle of Vincent Michael Barie. Family will welcome friends on Saturday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (WEST VIEW), 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. William was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He also loved to play softball. In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family with the funeral expenses. Please offer condolences at schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019