WILLIAM P. CASTO Sr.

CASTO, SR. WILLIAM P.

Age 88, formerly of Beechview, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Giandomenico) Casto; loving father of William P. (Cindy), Jr. and Daniel (Deborah) Casto; grandfather of Tim, Greg, Jamie, Bryan, Sarah and Jake Casto; brother of the late Lawrence Casto; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Friends received 3-7 p.m. Sunday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Blessing Service in the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m.  Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to , 1000 Liberty Avenue, Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  For flowers and memorials visit us at www.brusco-napier funeralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
