|
|
CATENA, JR. DR. WILLIAM P.
Of Mt. Lebanon passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Born on March 1, 1944, to Dr. and Mrs. William P. Catena, Sr., of Pittsburgh, PA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick J. Catena, Sr., and sister, Dr. Elizabeth P. Catena. Surviving Dr. Catena is his brother, Dr. Michael (Sandra) Catena of Mt. Lebanon, PA; sister-in-law, Ann E. Catena of Carnegie, PA; nephew, Patrick (Susan) J. Catena, II of Carnegie, PA; nieces, Dr. Michelle (Tim) Catena of Wilkes-Barre, PA, Dr. Laura (Gregory) Catena DVM of Wexford, PA, and Elizabeth (Zachary) Mannino Hause of Mars, PA; great-nephews, Jack Catena, Hudson and Holden Novotny and Victor Hause; and longtime companion Barbara Phillips of Natrona Heights. Dr. Catena had a long-standing family practice with his best friend and brother with offices in Carnegie, PA and McMurray, PA. No public visitation will be held. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Carnegie, on January 9, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. Condolences may be sent to Catena Family Practice, 907 Washington Avenue, Carnegie, PA 15106. Add a tribute at:
www.bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020