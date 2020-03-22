DADEY, JR. WILLIAM P.

Age 89, of Hazelwood, entered into the arms of The Lord, March 20, 2020. Son of the late William P. Dadey, Sr. and Helen O'Hara Dadey; beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ann Froehlich Dadey; beloved father of Brian P. Dadey, Bruce W. Dadey (Christin), William J. (Linda Meyer), and Beth Ann Paulides; beloved brother of Helen Canofari (the late Donald), and the late Richard Dadey and Mary Rose Dye. He will surely be missed by his six loving grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends. Arrangements entrusted to The JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-521-8116. We remain committed and prepared to safely care for the families we serve during the unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A private, family visitation will take place and plans will be made for a public memorial in the future. ~ Patrick Vereb, F.D.