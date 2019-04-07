GETTY WILLIAM P.

Age 87, of Poughquag, NY, died on April 1, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 5, 1931, William was the son of the late Benjamin and Anne (Pursley) Getty. He proudly served in the 101st Airborne of the US Army during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and Harvard Business School. William had served as Executive Vice President at US Steel, President at Krupp Williputte, and President at PTS Consulting. William is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Bruchsel) Getty; his children, William T. Getty and his wife, Barbara Mullins, Jeffrey D. Getty and Beth Getty Springston and her husband, Stephen; his grandchildren, Alex and Catie, Grant, James, Benjamin, and Emma; his great-granddaughter, Lorena; his brother, George Getty; his stepchildren, Jennifer Montalbano, Jimmy Montalbano and his wife, Julie, Nancy Weinrich and her husband, Jim, Rebecca Cedrone and her husband, Dan; his step-grandchildren, Sidney, Jake, Matthew, Ryan, Braden, Kyle, Luke, Dylan, Kaitlin, and Hailey; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, William was also predeceased by his first wife, Janet Getty, who he was married to for 56 years; and his siblings, Marilyn Schlerf, Janet Henderson, Paul Getty, Benjamin Getty, and Thomas Getty. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Monday 4 – 8 p.m. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m., at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Gardens.

