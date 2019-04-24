HAINES WILLIAM P.

Age 90, of East McKeesport, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born August 3, 1928, in Huntingdon, a son of the late William P. and Flora (Moreland) Haines. He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. He was a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service and a former employee for Civil Service Commission. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Chirko) Haines; and his sister, Jean Jenkins. He is survived by his children, Anne Brady (John Osgood) of East McKeesport and Thomas (Sandi) Haines of Arizona; grandchildren, Erin (Kevin) Tomich and April (Rick) Kindler; six great-grandchildren; his brother, George (Carol) Haines; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, at FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOM, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Please no flowers. Those wishing may contribute to a . For online condolences, please visit snyderfuneralservices.com.