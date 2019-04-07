KRIGER WILLIAM P.

Born on June 30, 1941 in Moon Run, PA and was the son of the late William J. and Martha M. Kriger. He is survived by his wife Shelley J. Kriger; children, Malinda Kriger and Luke Kriger; former wife, Virginia Kriger; and children, Shawn Kriger (Jacki) and Kim Robyak (Rick); grandchildren, Brooklyn, Addisyn, and Brianna Kriger and Haley and Andrew Robyak. Bill was the devoted and loving brother of Marlene Postufka (Harry, deceased), Jan Lewis (Rich), and Dan Kriger (Patty); he had many nephews/nieces; and great-nephews/nieces. Bill was a 1959 graduate of Montour High School, where he won 10 varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball. He accepted a full scholarship for football to North Carolina State University, where he was a backup quarterback to Roman Gabriel. After college, Bill returned to Montour High School as a teacher and coach for football, basketball, and baseball. He was the head football coach from 1973 to 1986 and then served as Athletic Director from 1988 to 1996. For over 20 years, Bill served as a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers under the guidance of Art Rooney, Jr. Bill was always committed to the development of the total athlete, including continuing education, and mentoring athletes on and off the field from adolescence through adulthood. Bill was a Leader, Player, Teacher, Coach, Brother, Husband, Father and Saint to those suffering, in need of companionship, or an ear to listen. He was selfless with his devotion to others and never gave up on you at your lowest moments. He loved his entire family, unconditionally. He loved his players. And he loved his friends. He loved Montour, was fiercely loyal and deeply cared for others. He always put others before himself. May we take comfort that our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, has welcomed him into his arms and reunited him with his parents and the many friends whom came before him. Family and Friends welcome at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE (formerly Somma Funeral Home), 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township on Monday, April 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, April 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 AM on Wednesday at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Coraopolis, PA.